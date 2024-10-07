A short time later the car crashed into a roundabout, police said.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident started in early hours of today (Monday, October 7), at about 3am, when officers received a report of a group of men dressed in dark clothing behaving suspiciously in Sherburn in Elmet.

A police spokesperson added: "We immediately deployed officers into the town and began to search for them.

"Then, just after 3.30am, an officer on patrol spotted a silver VW Golf on the A162 at South Milford, heading south. The car failed to stop, and made off at speeds of up to 120mph.

"A short time later the car was found crashed on the M62 roundabout at Ferrybridge. A police dog tracked towards nearby warehouses, where officers were able to detain a man making off across fields."

The spokesperson said: "We’re extremely grateful to the vigilant resident who did exactly the right thing by contacting the police. If you see or hear something suspicious, call 101 – or 999 if a crime is in progress."