The refusal by planners at City of York Council follows concerted campaigns by councillors, schools and political parties in the area.

It led to a petition with 1,500 signatures being presented to the council over the summer, a number which has now topped 3,000.

Welcoming the decision, Fishergate ward Labour councillor Conrad Whitcroft told The Press: “We brought together the whole of the community on this, particularly in preparing for large swathes of residents who sent in objections. Over 500 objections were sent in, particularly relating to public health.

“I am pleased to see the planning system has worked to help the public health of York.”

McDonald's applied to City of York Council to change the use of the former Iceland next to Aldi in April. The proposed venue would have covered 172 square metres, with 110 covers, but with no drive-thru.

The fast-food giant said its scheme would take pressure of its six other venues in the city. The scheme would also bring an empty building back to life.

A report by council planning staff noted how the scheme had no unacceptable traffic impacts but the Director of Public Health objected.

Councils have a responsibility to promote healthy communities and this scheme does not achieve such objectives, the director argued.

There were concerns about people with unhealthy weights, a rise in childhood obesity and links between high fat, sugar and salt foods and conditions including heart disease, strokes, high blood pressures, diabetes and some cancers.

The report continued: “The council has recently adopted an advertising policy restricting the adverting of such products and therefore the bus stop outside the site cannot promote such food whereas the building and advertising directly adjacent could. This would not be in the spirit of the council’s own principles."

The council has no fixed policy on restricting the development of fast food outlets near schools, while other councils have, it also said.

Fishergate Planning Panel objected, believing the scheme would generate traffic congestion, noise and light pollution.

The report continued: “The panel also has concerns over highway safety for school children from the increased traffic. The site is close to six schools and McDonald's will exploit this passing trade.

“One of the schools caters for the most vulnerable youngsters in York and there is strong objection to the siting of McDonald's in such close proximity.”

Objectors to the new restaurant noted York has six other McDonald's, they objected to its business practices, having another fast food venue on the site, harm to neighbouring cafes, plus fears of traffic congestion.

Opponents also raised litter and smells and the restaurant becoming a magnet for local schoolchildren.

Fulford Road Councillor Kate Ravilious gave similar representations in her opposition, as did Fulford Parish Council, plus Deansgate and York Steiner School and the York Green Party.

After assessing the issues city planners recommended refusal due to the “harm to local children’s health through the very close proximity of less than 250 metres of the proposed McDonald’s restaurant to the Steiner School and more significantly, Danesgate Community School with the particularly vulnerable nature of its pupils".

The venue would also be close to Fulford Secondary School and in a highly visible location.

As such, the application did not meet new national planning policies aimed to “improve health and tackle the scourge of childhood obesity".

All other matters could be addressed through conditions.

The conclusion added: “Any benefits of the proposals are private commercial benefits for the occupier. An alternative use would still provide employment and the unit has only been vacant since October 2023.

“There are no benefits that outweigh the significant harms identified above to the health of school aged children from the siting of the McDonald's restaurant with hot food take-away service as proposed and refusal of planning permission is recommended.”