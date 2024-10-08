Nearly 120 stalls selling all kinds of food wares, from locally-produced pasta and spirits to hot sauce, Scotch eggs and macarons provided a warm welcome to visitors to the event.

“It was a brilliant weekend, where we’ve seen many of our favourite stall holders return and quite a few new faces, too, truly offering food to suit every palate,” said event organiser, Mark Brayshaw of Visit Malton.

“The sun shone unexpectedly all weekend as visitors explored the Market Place and surrounding streets, and the marquee was full for many of our cookery demonstrations, including Bake Off: The Professionals’ Benoit Blin and Masterchef winner, Eddie Scott.”

Dishes prepared included Eddie’s French-Indian fusion banana split, and a zesty lemon and grapefruit Dacquise from Benoit. Both went on afterwards to meet their fans and sign copies of their latest books just a few paces away outside Kemp’s Books.

Whilst adults enjoyed sampling food from the vast array of Festival stalls, younger visitors took part in arts and craft activities and a sculpture trail, whilst other youngsters enjoyed the fairground rides and bouncy castles at the top of The Shambles.

Mark added: “This weekend has shown once again why Malton has a national reputation not only for its food and drink, but also as a town of ‘makers’ with expert skills on display around every corner. These events remind our visitors of the fantastic, warm welcome that Malton offers all year around, with many visitors not only enjoying the stalls, but also popping into the many shops, bars and restaurants that give our town centre so much vibrancy."

Mark said: "Moving the second Food Lovers Festival of the year from August to October also proved an incredibly wise choice. Many people will remember news footage of the damage caused by Storm Lilian over the August bank holiday weekend – a far cry from this weekend’s warm Autumnal sunshine."

The next major event is the Malton Christmas Festival, only two months away on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 December. Anyone who can’t wait that long for delicious treats and gifts can still enjoy the next Monthly Food Market, which takes place on Saturday 9 November, as well as the weekly traditional markets every Saturday, and the Arts & Crafts Markets on 26 October and 23 November.

For more information on events in Malton, go to visitmalton.com