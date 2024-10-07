Fences had been erected in the street on Monday (October 7) while work gets underway as part of City of York Council’s project to improve the street.

Work underway in Front Street, Acomb, on Monday (October 7) (Image: Stephen Lewis) Cllr Pete Kilbane, the Labour council’s deputy leader, said £570,000 of cash ring-fenced by the Government for wider improvements to the street would be spent by October.

Under the plans, almost 90 of the 131 bollards would be removed and replaced with benches, planters and other street furniture

Work underway in Front Street, Acomb, on Monday (October 7) (Image: Stephen Lewis) The council is also considering pedestrianizing the street, but Cllr Kilbane said a planned feasibility study into pedestrianisation would have to take local businesses into account after they voiced concerns about deliveries.

In response to the bollards – installed last year by the previous Liberal Democrat/Green council administration at a cost of £28,000 – Acomb resident Vicki Hill set up the 'What a load of bollards’ campaign calling for them to be removed.

'Rip them up and start again' was the message from members of the 'What a load of Bollards' campaign (Image: Supplied) "Everyone is in shock,” she told The Press in April last year. "It’s a horrible example of the very worst backward thinking by planners and has pretty much ruined what was one of the nicest areas of York.”

As The Press reported, the combined cost of removing the bollards, altering junctions, creating new blue badge parking, resurfacing the road, installing an electrical point for events and new bins was £315,000.

Costs relating only to the removal of the bollards has not been disclosed.

The rest of the £570,000 UK Shared Prosperity Fund grant for Phase Two of Acomb Front Street’s regeneration is set to cover costs, including for seating, planters and public art.

Part of the funding has also been set aside for new signs and wayfinding aids, an upgrade to public toilets and a community event next year.