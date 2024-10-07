Officers are continuing to search today (Monday) for a missing Victoria who was last seen seven days ago in Malton.

The 34-year-ol left her home at 9am in Malton on Monday 30 September. She was then seen on CCTV at 11.35am at the BP garage on Welham Road in the Norton area of Malton.

Police have now said they have a further sighting of Victoria which was captured at 11.53am on the Monday (30 September) at Malton Bus Station on Railway Street. To date, this is the last confirmed sighting of Victoria.

A spokesperson said: "Over the past week we have undertaken extensive enquiries. The investigation has involved the collection and review of CCTV footage and passive data research, we have searched key areas of both land and water and we have interviewed several witnesses.

"We remain open minded and, whilst the investigation of Victoria’s movements has been thorough, we will continue to pursue existing and new lines of enquiry.

"Based on information obtained from these exhaustive enquiries, North Yorkshire Police is satisfied at the current time that there is no information to suggest any form of third-party involvement following the disappearance of Victoria and this remains a missing person case."

"On Tuesday, we recovered several personal items belonging to Victoria near to the River Derwent. This area is where we are currently focusing our search efforts and the public can expect to see continued activity in the coming days."

Inspector Martin Dennison from North Yorkshire Police said: “This is an extremely difficult time for Victoria’s family, and we are continuing to do all we can to try and find her.

“The focus of our search remains the area around the River Derwent and Victoria’s family members are aware of this and the wider strategy that is in place.

“The family and the police understand the local community wanting to show their support with the searches for Victoria, but we urge people to exercise caution when searching particularly near to the river.”