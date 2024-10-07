Jo Millner launched Milliefox Cakes in 2019 just making cakes to help her cope with a stressful job in social care.

Previously, the Woodthorpe resident had spent much of her working life running bars, restaurants and hotel.

York born and raised Jo, however, had always baked since a child, learning from her gran and then her mum, with cheese scones a family favourite.

Initially, she worked from a small studio in Nether Poppleton, but later moved into former York Against Cancer shop in Huntington in October 2021.

The shop move was partly driven by the pandemic, which began just months after the initial cake business was launched, focussing on cup cakes and celebration cakes.

Jo recalled: “We had to completely change our business to deliver cupcakes, brownies and afternoon teas to people around York. We delivered a lot of free packages to NHS staff, fully isolated people and other businesses still open in lockdown.”

Staff outside the cafe in Huntington (Image: Pic supplied)

Soon some 40-60 packages a day were delivered, leading Jo decide a shop was the next stage forward.

Jo said: “Our cakes are delicious and every recipe has been changed and tweaked until we think we have got it perfect.

“We cook everything fresh and don’t freeze anything. Our brownies are gooey & moreish with lots of flavours running right through them not just on the top and because we use 70% cocoa chocolate they are really rich.

“We create a lot of our recipes to fit around people with allergies. So many children suffer from dairy allergies now that we try to create the same delicious products gluten free & vegan. We also don’t generally charge more for free from products as people can’t help having allergies so why should they pay more for a cake.”

“We create a beautiful afternoon tea that can be eaten in the cafe or taken away. These are enjoyed by a lot of our regular clients and parties enjoy them for baby showers and birthdays. Every bit is homemade (except the sandwich bread and fillings) and we can create afternoon tea to suit all allergies.”

Staff inside the cafe (Image: Pic supplied)

“The best thing about our cakes is we add no preservatives or nasty e numbers, just natural ingredients.”

More recently, the business branded its packaging and it created a box that pops through the letter box so it can post treat boxes all over the country.

Jo said: “These can be personalised and we are working on another new postal product at the moment but we can’t let the cake out of the bag yet!”

Looking ahead, the business is trying to grow its afternoon tea and party trade but no major changes are planned.

She told the Press: “The team are all really settled and we all love coming up with new ideas together. Jo might be the boss but the staff are just as involved with creating new products and ensuring all our guests have an amazing experience when they visit.

Jo added: “Supporting the local is so important. We try so hard to make sure all our customers have an amazing time at Milliefox and that the food, cakes and coffee are all excellent. We are child friendly, dog friendly and have parking. We have a new website so people can order online.