The move follows the cancellation of the service at Derwent Practice last month.

A spokesperson for the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said:

“We are pleased to introduce a new drop-in blood taking service which is available three days a week at Malton Hospital. This will mean that patients living in the Malton area will be able to access this service locally, which will be of particular benefit to those requiring regular blood tests.”

The service is available on the first floor, via the Ryedale entrance. You can use the lift or stairs to the first floor and take the first turning to the left. Phlebotomy is at the end of the corridor.

Opening times are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 9am to 3pm.

In a statement Derwent Practice said: "In line with the British Medical Association (BMA) as of Monday 2nd September we will no longer be able to carry out hospital blood tests.

"This is not a decision that has been taken lightly, but following years of underfunding, this service is no longer viable for us to continue providing as a Practice, to ensure that we can continue providing core essential services to our patients.