AN elderly man has been injured after a street attack in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the man in his 80s was outside Lloyds Bank in Piccadilly, between 12.15pm and 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 1 when he was approached by another man and was pushed to the floor.
A police spokesman said: "He suffered serious injuries, including a broken leg.
"Extensive CCTV and other enquiries are ongoing, and officers want to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and may have seen something that could assist the investigation.
"Please email adam.normanton@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101, quoting reference 12240178951."
