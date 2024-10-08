St Wilfrid’s RC School in Monkgate held a 'come and see' celebration day, opening its doors to current and prospective parents and members of the local community.

Visitors had a guided tours of the nursery and the school, which originally opened in 1875 and is currently planning its 150th anniversary celebrations for next year.

The open day also included raffles and a celebratory lunchtime menu, goodie bags and a spectacular balloon arch in the school colours.

Head teacher Helen Keith, who was once a pupil at St Wilfrid’s, said opening the 23-place nursery is an important milestone and historic moment for the school.

“I wanted the whole school community to be involved because our nursery children all belong to the St Wilfrid’s family now,” she said.

“We had an excellent response to our invitation, with current parents and grandparents and mums and dads of pre-school-age children all coming to have a look around.”

Children enjoying the sand pit at St Wilfrid's (Image: Chris Booth) Staff also joined in the spirit of the occasion by dressing in yellow and white and the ribbon was cut by the two youngest nursery children and the two oldest pupils in Year 6.

“The children are always at the centre of our school and it only seemed right that they should officially open our new nursery,” said Miss Keith.

“All our children are excellent ambassadors for our school and feel very proud to come to St Wilfrid’s.

“It was a really wonderful day for everyone and reminded us all of why this is such a special community.”

The nursery held an open day (Image: Chris Booth) St Wilfrid’s, which is rated good in all areas by Ofsted, already taught children aged four-to-11 but now has provision for three-year-olds.

St Wilfrid’s, which serves the north side of York, is part of Nicholas Postgate Catholic Academy Trust (NPCAT), which runs 38 schools across Teesside and North Yorkshire, including the city of York.

NPCAT CEO Hugh Hegarty said: “St Wilfrid’s has a rich history and this latest chapter builds on the generations of contributions by staff, governors and parishioners in York.

“The significant investment in resourcing and staffing and this excellent provision signals the strength of Catholic education in York.

“It is also further of the positive impact Nicholas Postgate Catholic Academy Trust continues to have on the learning environments of our schools.”

Parents and children got to look round (Image: Chris Booth)