Ian Wood, 46, suffers from Mitochondria disease. On Sunday, October 13, he will be abseiling off the Forth Rail Bridge near Edinburgh, in aid of Disability Snowsports UK (DSUK).

"I have done several things like this," Ian said.

"From three sky dives, to a wing walk, to two bungee jumps and white water canoeing.

"I'm no stranger to extreme sports.

Forth Rail Bridge (Image: Lucinda GRange)

"Unfortunately, I struggle with energy levels, so I want to try and get these things in before the amount of energy I have gets worse. The mitochondria disease means my energy levels deteriorate over time."

Ian's autobiography: Living With Mitochondria Against All Odds, had abseiling as one of the extreme things he was yet to do. His abseil challenge, in aid of DSUK, can be donated to via the link here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/ian-wood-1725276815241?newPage=true.