Oleria Patisserie in Bootham is now selling their own brand of shortbread, drinking chocolate and scented candles ahead of the launch of a new website.

The woman behind the brand is Leah Williams who also runs Oleria Patisserie and multi-cultural delicatessen in Gillygate and womenswear boutique, Melisanthy, in Harrogate.

She said among those featured on the customised tins are Constantine, whose statue sits outside York Minster and was proclaimed Roman emperor in York in AD 306.

Other historical figures include patron saint of England St George and St Wilfrid - a former York bishop and missionary.

"The idea of the new project relates to the history of York and England," she said.

"We have given emphasis to the bishop of York, Wilfrid, and the Roman and Byzantine eras, including Emperor Constantine the Great, not to forget Saint George the protector of England.

"We have coupled history with Byzantine art to share the beauty of York and England.

"More well-known figures will follow."

Some of the new products at Oleria Patisserie (Image: Supplied)