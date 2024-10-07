LNER celebrated Shed Seven topping the UK album charts by putting out a special message congratulating the band on its board at York railway station.
“Congrats from LNER to Shed Seven on their UK Official No.1 Album!” the message said, adding that the Sheds were the first band from York to have a Number One album.
The band thanked the York-based rail firm, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “For all the times you’ve had us to London and back etc we’ll forgive you [for] the occasional delay.”
On Friday (October 4), the Sheds’ latest album Liquid Gold – featuring reworked versions of some of their biggest hits like Chasing Rainbows – went straight to number one after being released a week earlier.
Recommended reading:
- Shed Seven land second Number One album – in the same year as their first
- ‘We’re having the best year we’ve probably ever had': Shed Seven's success at 30
- Shed Seven frontman calls for more Museum Gardens gigs after noise complaint dropped
It means they join a unique list of musicians – including the Beatles and Elvis Presley – to have two albums top the Official Charts in the same year.
The band landed their first Number One album with A Matter of Time in January, almost 30 years after forming in York.
“It’s amazing to say we’ve been going for 30 years and, I think, we’re having the best year we’ve probably ever had, which is crazy,” frontman Rick Witter told The Press of the band’s 2024 – a year that also saw them perform two sold out homecoming gigs in Museum Gardens.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel