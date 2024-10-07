“Congrats from LNER to Shed Seven on their UK Official No.1 Album!” the message said, adding that the Sheds were the first band from York to have a Number One album.

LNER's message to Shed Seven at York railway station (Image: LNER)

The band thanked the York-based rail firm, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “For all the times you’ve had us to London and back etc we’ll forgive you [for] the occasional delay.”

On Friday (October 4), the Sheds’ latest album Liquid Gold – featuring reworked versions of some of their biggest hits like Chasing Rainbows – went straight to number one after being released a week earlier.

It means they join a unique list of musicians – including the Beatles and Elvis Presley – to have two albums top the Official Charts in the same year.

The band landed their first Number One album with A Matter of Time in January, almost 30 years after forming in York.

“It’s amazing to say we’ve been going for 30 years and, I think, we’re having the best year we’ve probably ever had, which is crazy,” frontman Rick Witter told The Press of the band’s 2024 – a year that also saw them perform two sold out homecoming gigs in Museum Gardens.