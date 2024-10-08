Those are the words of Rianne Hughes, business and economics teacher at Huntington School, who is overseeing students and their "Dress2Impress" project.

The year 12 students, part of the school's enterprise programme, have developed the project to try and make prom outfits more affordable for future students. Currently prom outfits cost £300 per person on average, they say.

Ahead of this year's Year 11 and 13 prom, the students will be hosting a fair where a selection of donated clothes will be available for loan.

Ms Hughes said: "It's a thing that doesn't get talked about enough, there's a social stigma to being able to afford things for prom.

"We've become part of that American culture for prom, it's now about the limousines and the flashy outfits."

Matteo Cupaiolo and Archie Gillies (Image: Harry Booth)

Student and designated website manager Archie Gillies said: "Fashion is also a massive environmental issue, I think it's the third biggest source of waste in the world."

Fellow group member, Nafis Ahmed, added: "We're trying to change people's opinions on proms - you don't have to come and spend loads of money on a suit. It's not a bad thing to get one for £50."

The fair - scheduled for March 27 - will be a 'VIP' event at the school, where every student will be invited to come and see the selection of outfits. The group said it wanted as many people to attend as possible, to break the stigma for those who could be feeling more financial pressure.

"Prom is a special day for everyone," said Matteo Cupaiolo. "But we all know the struggle of how expensive it is," added Sami Sekerci.

Sami Sekerci, Nafis Ahmed and Imran Ali (Image: Harry Booth)

So far, the team at Dress2Impress said they've received positive reactions from students and teachers alike.

They're still looking for businesses to sponsor the fair in March, as the organisers hope to expand their collection of nearly 30 outfits.

Ms Hughes said: "The students have done everything themselves, we're not involved in any way apart from to offer them support and guidance.

"To be able to give something back like this, with the sense of professionalism they're demonstrating, is absolutely fantastic. If it is a success we'd like it to be something to do annually and pass on to other generations at school.

"If we can get support from local businesses, or people who are willing to donate items that they no longer need, then we would be more than grateful to receive them here at school."

She added that she and fellow teachers at Huntington School would be happy to collect donations, by driving to people's homes or businesses in their spare time.