The popular ‘Coptoberfest’ in Copmanthorpe, is making its final preparations for an early Thursday start, with it running until Saturday evening.

The event, held in the village’s St. Giles’ church, gives the proceeds of the festival to charities and good causes.

Teams of volunteers convert St. Giles’ Church to a beer hall for the weekend where all takings from the door, profit from the bar and food is then used to help other people.

To date over £27,000 has been given away, with past beneficiaries including St. Leonard’s Hospice, 1st Copmanthorpe Scout Group, Copmanthorpe Brownies, Contact the Elderly, Panda Playgroup and the Primary School Wildlife club.

Coptoberfest promotes locality and will serve 35 different beers and lagers from within a 25-mile radius of Copmanthorpe – such as Ainsty Ales, Brew York, Northern Monk and Rudgate breweries.

In addition, Fairfax Distillery of Colton will be providing a selection of gins and cocktails including a one-off ‘Coptoberfest Gin’ which promises a great combination of ‘locally foraged berries and homegrown elderflower’.

Co-organiser and event founder, The Rev. Geoff Mumford said: “As ever, Coptoberfest represents community and locality and we’re proud to be holding our 10th event – time certainly flies! We will be having the usual mix of great beer, live music and of course, Ged Bell’s pork pies!

Co-organiser and committee member, Lucy Taylor, added: “We’re really proud of every year of Coptoberfest and are always listening to feedback. This year, we’ve added an additional session of Thursday evening which will have no music – just beer and conversation and seats! This is for people who prefer a quieter environment but still want to support Coptoberfest. Then, from Friday, it’s business as usual.”

The formal opening this year’s event will be on Friday October 11 where the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, York’s Town Crier, Ben Fry and York Mix Radio will be present.

Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York, said: “I’m really looking forward to joining the opening of this year’s Coptoberfest beer festival. It’s a wonderful community event and a great opportunity for people to gather together and raise funds for local charities. I hope the festival will remind us that life is to be savoured – just like a well-brewed ale.”

The event’s 10th year represents a benchmark which the organisers hope be marked by achieving greater levels of monies raised. A key part of this is corporate sponsorship of which Coptoberfest is pleased to have many recurring and many new supporters.

The pumps are ready to serve (Image: Pic supplied)

Carl Nickson, Managing Director Eboracum UK and Coptoberfest Main Event Sponsor:

“Eboracum have always supported Coptoberfest with door staff since Day 1 – just to add that extra level of organisation and peace of mind, should it ever be needed.

“When the opportunity came up to be the new event main sponsor for the next three years, we jumped at the chance. So pleased to have the Eboracum name associated with such a fantastic local community event.”

Coptoberfest returns to St. Giles’ Church, Copmanthorpe on Thursday October 10 from 6pm to 10pm, Friday 11th from 4pm to 11am and Saturday 12th from 1pm to 11pm. Tickets are available on the door and one ticket is valid for all three sessions.

Children and well-behaved dogs are welcomed up to 7pm.