Two years ago, the height of gravestones at Helmsley Cemetery were reduced from 30 inches to 23 inches to address safety concerns and manage maintenance costs

However at a recent meeting of Helmsley Town Council, several families attended to ask for permission to fit taller headstones for the graves of their loved ones.

Helmsley resident Kathryn Young spoke against the restrictions imposed by the Town Council on the size of headstones. She argued that the maximum allowed height for grave memorials is too small, particularly for double graves.

She requested to be permitted to install a secure 36” high headstone, similar to that of another grave located near to her parents’ at Helmsley Cemetery.

During her address to the Town Councillors, Kathryn said: “I enquired about erecting my parents’ final memorial stone, my vision was to be able to place a headstone fitting for their legacy. However, I was devastated to find out that the rules had changed, and we were only allowed a 19 inch tablet. A larger stone would provide the space needed for a meaningful inscription for my parents’ final resting place.”

Helmsley Town Cllr Tony Johnson, who voted to support the bereaved families, said during the meeting: “No consideration seems to be given to the fact that these families have generations of their families buried in the graveyard and are local families.They are not going to let these graves get into disrepair. Safety features are not going to be compromised simply by the addition of ten inches for a double grave.”

Ann Russell, who was present at the meeting with her two daughters, said: “On attending the Helmsley Town Council meeting, my family and I felt very upset and emotional. The lack of compassion and empathy was cruel. As lifelong residents of Helmsley, we couldn’t fulfil a simple request from my late husband. He only wanted a traditional funeral and memorial. We feel seriously let down by the Town Council.”

North Yorkshire Cllr George Jabbour added: “I saw how passionately Kathryn spoke at the meeting of Helmsley Town Council. I also met with a number of families at Helmsley Cemetery and listened to their stories. I completely understand why so many residents are deeply distressed. Therefore, I urge Helmsley Town Councillors to respect the plea of the bereaved members of the community.”

Helmsley Town Council Chairman Cllr Val Arnold said: ""Helmsley Town Councillors sensitively and thoughtfully considered requests to allow higher memorials. The council must balance public safety, costs to all council tax payers, and the wishes of relatives. Two years ago, memorial heights were reduced from 30 inches to 23 inches to address safety concerns and manage maintenance costs, which have exceeded £10,000 after routine inspections. While recognising the desire for larger memorials, the council must prioritise safety and fiscal responsibility. Over the past two years approved memorials of 23" high have been installed, with more awaiting installation."