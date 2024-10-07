Lifesaving charity St John Ambulance is hosting a big quiz in York with cheese and wine!
The event takes place on Friday October 25 in the historic Merchant Taylors’ Hall in Aldwark, in the city centre.
The night includes multi round quiz, champagne bingo and a round of Hoss or Gloss - the horse racing themed take of heads and tails!
Teams can be up to 6 people and tickets cost just £15 each!
Ashley Mason, Chair for St John in North Yorkshire and Teesside, said: “It will be a fun filled night with an evening of quizzing and games!
“Our local volunteers work hard at key events across York, including the Racecourse and community events, and the money raised will be ring fenced to support St John in York to continue to deliver high standards of care to the public’.
Full details and tickets can be found at https://visityork.org/events/the-big-quiz-for-st-john-ambulance
