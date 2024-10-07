A spokesperson for the popular restaurant in Haxby Road said: “This honour marks yet another milestone in the restaurant’s continued dedication to excellence in Indian cuisine, and the team is eagerly awaiting the awards ceremony in December to see if they will secure another title.”

They continued: "Since its founding in 1998, Jaipur Spice has consistently redefined the curry experience in Yorkshire, blending traditional Indian and Bangladeshi flavors with contemporary twists. Known for its exceptional quality and authentic menu, Jaipur Spice has long been a favorite among locals and tourists alike.”

The Asian Curry Awards are organised by the Asian Catering Federation. They recognise honor the finest Asian restaurants across a wide range of cuisines, including Indian, Thai, Chinese, and Malaysian.

The spokesperson added: “Jaipur Spice has a rich history of recognition, having previously won "Best Asian Restaurant in the North" at the 2023 Asian Curry Awards and earlier triumphs at the Bangladeshi Catering Association Awards in 2012 and 2014.

“Being shortlisted again this year underscores the restaurant’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences built on high-quality ingredients and superb culinary craftsmanship.”