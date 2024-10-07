The county’s police force raided a property in Scarborough on Saturday morning (October 5).

A force spokesman said: “‘Police with taser!’ is not the call you want to be woken up with at 8:55am on a Saturday morning. However, this was the case for a 43-year-old Scarborough man this weekend, as officers from Scarborough and Eastfield’s neighbourhood policing teams bashed their way in to his address.

“Executing a warrant at an address in the town, officers made a swift arrest of the suspect in relation to drug offences.”

The man is currently in custody as the investigation is ongoing.

Coast Command Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Lucy McNeill said: “Community intelligence is key in obtaining our warrants. I would like to thank our residents for providing information.

“We have arrested a suspect, concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. As shown on Saturday morning, we will take robust action. Our communities are talking, we are listening.”