EMERGENCY crews have been called to a police incident on a York bridge.
York Rescue Boat say they were called out on Saturday night (October 5) after reports of a person in distress on Clifton Bridge.
A rescue boat spokesman said they launched their boat from Queen’s Staith and were on the scene within minutes.
They said: “The casualty was assisted onto the right side of the barrier and taken into the care of police.
“This is why it’s vitally important we’re on call 24/7 365 days a year.”
