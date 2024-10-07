York Rescue Boat say they were called out on Saturday night (October 5) after reports of a person in distress on Clifton Bridge.

A rescue boat spokesman said they launched their boat from Queen’s Staith and were on the scene within minutes.

They said: “The casualty was assisted onto the right side of the barrier and taken into the care of police.

“This is why it’s vitally important we’re on call 24/7 365 days a year.”