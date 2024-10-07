By the middle of last year, the gap had narrowed after other manufacturers entered the fray with strong EV contenders, prompting Tesla to introduce a heavily-revised version of the Model 3 to maintain its competitive advantage.

Upgrades to the car’s styling, interior and range have all contributed to an even more appealing version of what was already a popular car.

In August 2024, the Model 3 was the UK’s third best-selling vehicle, with 1,542 units shifted, while the company’s Model Y came fifth with 1,469 new car registrations.

With its blend of performance, technology and a long range, it’s a car the represents excellent value. The design is minimalist but highly-advanced, creating a modern look and feel, both inside and out.

The blue paintwork on the Model 3 catches the sunlight in this image For people who are familiar with driving a conventional car, there’s a lot to get used to. With a complete absence of physical levers or dials, the first dilemma when entering the vehicle is ‘how do I move this thing?’

The answer comes courtesy of the central touchscreen, where you’ll find a section on the right of the screen to swipe upwards for forward motion, downwards for reverse, as well as a ‘P’ in the centre to park. This system replaces the column stalks jutting out from the steering wheel that used to control gear shifting on the outgoing model.

The lack of stalks also has an impact on indicating, which is now performed via two buttons on the left-hand spoke of the steering wheel. This generally works well until you need to change your indication while the steering wheel is already partially turned, such as on a roundabout, at which point it can be tricky to locate said buttons. Meanwhile, the windscreen wipers come on automatically when needed.

Note the absence of levers and buttons in the uncluttered cabin With so many of the vehicle’s functions being controlled through the large, dominant touchscreen, the dashboard has a wonderfully uncluttered feel. Once you grow accustomed to the alternative ways of controlling drive-selection and indication, the absence of buttons and knobs adds to the relaxing ambience in the cabin. It’s modern and clean in every way.

The Model 3 comes in three versions - the rear-wheel drive model with a 318-mile range and a 0-62mph time of 6.1 seconds, the Long Range all-wheel drive model, with a 390-mile range and 0-62mph time of 4.4 seconds, and the Performance model, which has blistering acceleration of 0-62mph in just 3.4 seconds.

Chassis improvements mean the latest Model 3 is more comfortable to drive than its predecessor, offering a compliant ride. On twisty B-roads, the car’s sporty credentials come to the fore, with sharp steering, a good sense of balance and poise when cornering, and immediate availability of power.

The front end of the vehicle has a sleek and smooth appearance Charging is as easy as you could wish thanks to Tesla’s Supercharger network. With a rapid charger providing about 170 miles of range in 15 minutes, you barely have time to wander into the service station, order a coffee and drink it before the vehicle is ready to hit the road again! Home charging with a 7.4kW wallbox takes 9 hours 15 minutes with the 58kWh rear-driven model, increasing to 12 hours with the 70kWh Dual Motor version.

In terms of looks, the changes have given the Tesla’s nose an even sleeker look, while optimising aerodynamics to reduce drag.

This was borne out by a recent What Car survey that named the Model 3 as the most efficient new EV in its latest round of real-world range testing.

The interior has benefited from upgraded materials and ambient lighting, including a tasteful strip of light which runs around the top of the dash and into the inside of the front doors.

Tesla has done plenty of work to improve refinement, including introducing 360-degree acoustic glass and more sound-deadening materials. It seemed to have done the trick, as I rarely noticed significant tyre road or wind noise.

The view for a backseat passenger It’s also fairly practical with a large boot and decent legroom for occupants.

The heated front seats are also now ventilated, while the cabin also benefits from a new studio-quality audio system, with either 9 or 17 speakers, depending on spec.

There have also been improvements to media connectivity, including dual-band Wi-Fi capability.

In conclusion, the upgrades to the Model 3 mean you'd still struggle to find a better all-round package in this segment - but the opposition continue to snap at Tesla's heels.

The Lowdown

Tesla Model 3

RANGE: 390 miles

ACCELERATION: 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds (for AWD version)

BATTERY SIZE: 60 - 75kWh (usable)

PRICE: Ranging from £39,990 to £59,990