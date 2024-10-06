Those attributes remain part of its DNA – but the D-Max we see today has also matured into more than just a workhorse.

Indeed, the vehicle’s road manners are much improved in comparison to previous models and the cabin is more refined than before, while retaining its durable characteristics.

This week, we got behind the wheel of the V-Cross 4x4 double cab version, which retails at £36,495 if you want a manual gearbox or £38,495 if you prefer automatic.

The impressive double cab D-Max In this high-spec guise, the vehicle is a contender in the lifestyle and adventure market, with the double cab set-up providing a second row of seats to allow more people to fit inside for a day out.

Aesthetic changes include a smarter front grille and new 18-inch black chrome alloy wheels, while the interior has an array of creature comforts.

That includes new leather upholstery, an eight-way adjustable electronic driver’s seat, heated front seats and a leather steering wheel.

A nine-inch multifunction colour touchscreen takes pride of place on the dash, while you can also enjoy Bluetooth connectivity, DAB Radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto. a CD Player, eight speakers, plus front and rear USB ports.

The interior is comfortable and includes plenty of equipment It’s enough to appeal to the private buyer and to allow the vehicle to be used for leisure purposes rather than just lugging heavy or awkwardly-shaped objects to and from building sites.

I took the V-Cross on a 200-mile round-trip with the kids in the back seats - and still felt pretty relaxed at the end of it.

The D-Max is powered by a 1.9-litre turbo diesel unit, which feels well matched to a vehicle of this size.

The engine delivers 162bhp and 360Nm of torque, which is enough to take it from 0-62mph in 13 seconds.

The D-Max also appeals to the adventure and lifestyle market (Image: T&A)

The engine can sound a bit gruff under initial heavy acceleration, but you don’t hear much noise from under the bonnet once you get up to speed.

The once-accepted theory that the D-Max is a ‘bit agricultural’ on the road is now open to debate thanks to better cabin insulation, a more compliant ride and a relatively slick-shifting eight speed automatic gearbox.

Further ease-of-use comes courtesy of speed-sensitive steering. This system offers a nice light feel when manoeuvring at lower speeds around town, but adds more weight at higher speeds, thereby providing more feel and control.

The D-Max pictured in picturesque surroundings

As you’d expect with a weighty pick up, fuel economy isn’t brilliant, but a claimed average of 30.7mpg is by no means disastrous either.

When you do need to push the D-Max into more strenuous action, it doesn’t disappoint, with a one-tonne payload and 3.5 tonnes towing capacity, helped by sensors that will warn you of sway while towing.

The D-Max retains its go-anywhere quality thanks to the 4x4 powertrain, rear differential lock and Hill Descent Control, which comes as standard on all vehicles.

While this particular test was more about exploring the vehicle’s on-road characteristics, we did have the chance to test the D-Max in tricky off-road conditions two months ago and were mighty-impressed by its sure-footed abilities.

All models are equipped with advanced driver assist systems, contributing towards a five-star Euro NCAP rating. This includes such features as blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking and rear cross traffic alert.

In conclusion, the D-Max offers a lot of vehicle for the money, with recent improvements making the vehicle more versatile than ever.

The Lowdown

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross double cab

PRICE: £38,495

TRANSMISSION: Automatic, four wheel drive

ENGINE: 1,898cc, four cylinder turbo diesel

POWER: 162bhp

ECONOMY: 30.7mpg, 241g/km