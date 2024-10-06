An accident on a main road in North Yorkshire has caused traffic delays where a vehicle left the carriageway.

National Highways are reporting delays at the A168 northbound between the junctions with the A1M and the A167.

The agency said the event is currently expected to clear between 7.30pm and 7.45pm this evening (October 6) and normal traffic conditions are expected between 8.30pm and 8.45pm tonight.

On its Facebook page, North Yorkshire Police reported this afternoon that the A168 northbound near Dishforth was closed and the southbound carriageway was also closed to allow an air ambulance to land.

The force also said to expect delays.

