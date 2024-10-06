North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the A168 between Dishforth and Thirsk at 4.17pm today (October 6).

A service spokesperson said: “Crews from Ripon, Thirsk and Bedale attended a single road traffic collision.

“Crews stabilised the vehicle and removed the windscreen as the car had come to rest on its side and two people were trapped.

"Crews helped to extricate the occupants of the vehicle who were then handed over to ambulance crews.”