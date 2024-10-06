Two people were trapped in a car which was on its side after a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the A168 between Dishforth and Thirsk at 4.17pm today (October 6).
A service spokesperson said: “Crews from Ripon, Thirsk and Bedale attended a single road traffic collision.
“Crews stabilised the vehicle and removed the windscreen as the car had come to rest on its side and two people were trapped.
"Crews helped to extricate the occupants of the vehicle who were then handed over to ambulance crews.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article