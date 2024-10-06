Victoria, 34, who is known by her friends and family as Vixx, was last seen a week ago tomorrow (Monday) at around 9am, leaving her home in Malton.

A subsequent CCTV sighting captured her buying a soft drink at the l M&S, within the BP garage, on Welham Road, Norton, about two hours after she was last seen.

Over the weekend hundreds of volunteers have distributed posters of Victoria across Malton and Norton, as well as carrying out their own searches along the river banks and remote areas.

A Facebook group 'The search for Victoria Taylor' now has over 7,400 members from across the country.

One local volunteer posted: "So proud of my little town, hundred of people out day and night looking for Victoria. Strangers and friends alike. Nobody is giving up. What an amazing effort."

Speaking on Friday, Victoria’s sisters Emma and Heidi have said: “We currently feel sick, distraught and lost following the disappearance of Vixx, but we are trying to focus on the children in the family to maintain a sense of routine at this difficult time.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services and volunteers who have assisted in the search for Vixx so far. The wider local community has also rallied around, and we are eternally grateful for the support that they have given to us, Vixx’s family.

Police searches have continued over the weekend with drones and heat seeking equipment.

Anyone who sees Victoria should phone 999.