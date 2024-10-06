Rewilding group Make It Wild has had a new Sand Martin habitat erected at Skipbridge, one of its key conservation sites.

Officials say the new construction supports the ‘small and agile bird found in Britain during the summer, and strengthens the resilience of the local ecosystem.’

The construction is sponsored by In-site Property Solutions.

Christopher Neave, co-founder of Make It Wild said: "Businesses like these are indispensable allies in our mission.

“Their support enables us to expand our rewilding efforts and create biodiverse woodlands for future generations.”

A spokesperson for Make It Wild said the project is designed to reintroduce and bolster natural habitats impacted by urban expansion and agriculture.

In-site Property Solutions managing director Alex Boyle said: “Partnering with Make It Wild allows us to extend our impact beyond business and into the environment.

“We place people, planet and profit on exactly the same level, so supporting a project like this allows us to continue contributing positively to our planet.”