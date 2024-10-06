North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the crash at around 7.30pm last night (October 5).

A service spokesperson said: “A crew from Acomb responded to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision.

“On arrival of fire service crews, all persons were out of both vehicles and uninjured.

“Crews used small tools to isolate the vehicles and made the scene safe.

“The incident was left with the vehicle owners.”