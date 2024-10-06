The food and drink company is well known for a range of products including KitKat, Smarties, Nesquik and Nescafe coffee, while it is also responsible for the confectionary company Rowntree's.

Nestle has axed several products from its range in 2024.

In February (2024), Nestle announced it was cutting Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars from its range of products.

Shoppers learnt in June Nestle's limited edition Yorkie Orange chocolate bars - first launched in the UK back in 2021 - had also been discontinued.

Before Nestle confirmed, in August, it had discontinued Rowntree's Randoms Squidgy Swirls.

The axing of these products in 2024 comes following the discontinuation of Nestle's Caramac and Animal Bars in November last year.

Nestle reveals Smarties chocolate has been discontinued

Now Nestle has revealed Smarties Buttons have been discontinued, according to The Sun.

The Smarties chocolate was first launched back in 2020.

Smarties Buttons were first released in the UK back in 2020. (Image: Tesco) Various versions of Smarties Buttons have been released since then including:

Orange Smarties Buttons

White Chocolate Smarties Buttons

Gold Smarties Buttons (made with Caramac chocolate)

Smarties Buttons received rave reviews from shoppers over the years.

One shopper, reviewing the product on the Tesco website, commented: "Opened up the pack and ended up eating them all on one go. Couldn't stop!!"

Another person said: "Excited to taste the new smarties milk buttons and they didnt disappoint."

While a third fan described the Nestle chocolate as a "Moorish taste sensation".

But fans have been unable to find Smarties Buttons in UK stores recently and have taken to social media asking about the chocolates whereabouts.

Hi @SmartiesUKI and @NestleUKI . Have the smarties buttons been discontinued? I love them but can never find them anymore and when I look at the links to purchase them every outlet is showing out of stock. Any idea where I can get some from? Many thanks! pic.twitter.com/DBQhX8Uy8k — jeffman98 (@jeffman980) September 7, 2024

One person, posting on X (formerly Twitter), said: "Hi @SmartiesUKI and @NestleUKI. Have the smarties buttons been discontinued?

"I love them but can never find them anymore and when I look at the links to purchase them every outlet is showing out of stock.

"Any idea where I can get some from? Many thanks!"

Nestle has now revealed why the Smarties chocolate has not been available in stores, confirming it has been discontinued.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Nestle, speaking in The Sun, said: “We are waving goodbye to Smarties Buttons which we know has been a beloved product and we appreciate the support it has received.

“However, we have made the decision to discontinue it as we focus on our main Smarties products.

“Smarties fans may want to keep an eye out for the new Smarties Elf Treats giant tube, which is hitting stores now in time for Christmas.”