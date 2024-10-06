Lidl has confirmed a new addition to its Lidl Plus reward scheme where shoppers can earn a free item if they spend a certain amount in a month.
If shoppers spend £10 at Lidl stores within a month they can receive a free sweet item from the supermarket's bakery.
This could include the likes of a doughnut, brownie or muffin among a few choices.
In a statement, Lidl said: "Customers that have cravings for savings…rejoice! Lidl has officially announced exciting new additions to its Lidl Plus reward scheme.
"Offering savvy shoppers perks a-plenty, from free bakery treats to 10% off weekly shops, the rewards scheme is redeemable in stores nationwide via the Lidl Plus app now.
"Shoppers can save cash AND satisfy their sweet tooth, as the brand new reward offers a free sweet treat from the country’s number 1 supermarket bakery.
"By spending just £10 in a single month, customers can pick a baked good on the house, from a delicious doughnut to the Ultimate Chocolate Brownie.
What savings are available on the Lidl Plus app?
The full list of savings across the Lidl Plus app are:
- Spend £10 at Lidl within a month, and receive a free sweet bakery item
- Spend £50 at Lidl within a month, and receive a free fruit item
- Spend £100 at Lidl within a month, and receive a free item
- Spend £150 at Lidl within a month, and receive a free item
- Spend £250 at lidl within a month, and receive 10% off your next shop
The supermarket adds: "For frugal foodies, some of the other offers include a whopping 10% off a weekly shop, when spending over £250 at the supermarket in a month.
"With the average weekly shop for a family of four costing around £157, the offer could fetch a saving of up to £15.70"
