Taking to social media, a user revealed that they had recently bought a pair of trousers from Japan but had no idea what the washing symbols on the product meant.

Fashion lovers shocked to discover the meaning behind a mysterious washing symbol

According to The Mirror, they said: "What do these symbols mean?"

The clothes-washing symbol confusing most users, which sat alongside some more familiar signs, features a triangle with two lines drawn through the middle of it.

One well-informed user on Reddit explained: "These are clothing care symbols. 40 in a tub of water Means Wash at or below 40C, the triangle Means NO Bleach allowed, Crossed-out circle in a square Means Do not tumble dry.

"The other square means it's safe to dry on a washing line, the iron with two dots Means Iron on medium temperature, and an F in a circle Means Petroleum solvent only for dry cleaning."

When it comes to any triangle symbols, it was revealed that these all explain whether or not an item can be used with bleach.

Ariel states: "If you see an empty triangle, that means you can safely use bleach on your piece of clothing when necessary.

"Diagonal lines inside the triangle refer to the use of non-chlorine bleach, however in the case when the triangle is crossed out by two lines, you shouldn't use bleach at all."

Those responding to the Reddit thread were shocked by the revelation with one user writing: "They should teach you stuff like this in school. I've definitely ruined clothes before."

Another added: "I didn't know about the triangle! I thought it had something to do with the clothes hanger."