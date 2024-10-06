It may still feel a bit early for some, but for Waitrose shoppers, the time has already come to book their Christmas slots.
If you’re trying to get ahead with your Christmas planning, it is worth knowing when UK supermarkets are opening their delivery slots for your festive food orders.
Due to high demand, many supermarkets begin offering Christmas delivery slots much earlier in the year.
Waitrose Christmas delivery slots
The supermarket chain has this week opened availability for those wanting a delivered or pre-ordered Waitrose food shop for the jolly season.
The delivery or collection dates on offer are between 20 and 24 December.
Each slot costs £4 with a minimum spend of £40.
Other supermarkets have also confirmed Christmas delivery slots, see below:
Morrisons Christmas delivery slots
Those who are part of the Morrisons Delivery Pass scheme can do so from this week.
This allows customers to secure their preferred Christmas delivery slot between December 20-24 with a minimum spend of just £25.
In a statement, Morrisons said: "This exclusive early access opportunity allows Delivery Pass customers the guarantee of a seamless and stress-free online shopping experience during the busiest season of the year."
The Morrisons Delivery Pass provides shoppers with the flexibility to shop online as frequently as they like, without incurring delivery charges on every order.
Ocado Christmas delivery slots
Ocado opened Christmas delivery slots to members with a Smart Pass, its paid-for subscription service, on 23 September.
Delivery slots booked for 20-24 December will have a minimum spend of £90.
