Call out for local residents to participate in audio event in York

History Misbehaves: Acomb Stories, has been launched to coincide with Explore York’s National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) Autumn Programme.

The independent mutual society which provides the city’s public library and archive service will reunite with director Kate Valentine of Digital Drama and playwright Paul Birch of Riding Lights Theatre Company to ‘create an original show inspired by the rich history and stories of Acomb.

A collaboration with Tang Hall residents last year resulted in a multi-layered historical audio play broadcast on local radio and online which featured recordings and input from participants aged 14 to 90.

Now, Explore York wants residents of Acomb to get involved in creating a light-hearted community radio show inspired by the life and times of the district.

Workshops take place from October 15 at Acomb Explore Library in Front Street (Image: Supplied) Organisers said the project offers participants from the area the chance to explore storytelling, creativity and collaboration while contributing to the locally-inspired radio production.

Paul Birch said: “We believe that everyone has a story to tell, and History Misbehaves offers a unique platform for the Acomb community to come together and share their experiences through the art of audio drama.

“With guidance from Kate and myself, we aim to create a cracking radio comedy that reflects the diverse and rich history of this vibrant neighbourhood.

“No prior experience is necessary—just come along to the workshops and get involved.

“Everyone is welcome.”

Explore York has been designated by Arts Council England as an NPO and a three-year, £660,000 funding programme began in April last year.

A spokesperson for the library and archive service said the NPO ‘recognises Explore’s cultural contribution in creating and promoting artistic experiences, supporting artists, and engaging communities.’

Explore York’s NPO programme for 2023 - 26 aims to deliver creative and cultural activities inspired by the ‘nationally significant’ Explore York Archives collections, just as it did for the Tang Hall production.

Participants are encouraged to attend a series of workshops guided by the expertise of Kate Valentine and Paul Birch.

The first of these will take place from 5.30pm to 7pm from October 15 at Acomb Explore Library in Front Street, with six more to follow until January 14 next year.

Anyone wishing to book a place can email arts@exploreyork.org.uk.

For more information visit https://exploreyork.org.uk/history-misbehaves-acomb-stories/