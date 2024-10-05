A log pile fire spread to a garage in a North Yorkshire village, say the fire service.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from York and Acomb attended the fire in Sand Hutton at around 3.20pm today (October 5).

A service spokesperson said: “Crews were mobilised to a fire to a log pile that had spread to a detached double garage.

“Crews used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish.”