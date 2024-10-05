UPDATE: The National Highways Agency has said that the A64 eastbound between the junctions of the A1036 and A19 is now free of congestion after a crash earlier this afternoon (October 5).
It had been reported that a vehicle struck the central reservation barrier.
The agency had originally reported that normal traffic conditions were expected between 3.15pm and 3.30pm today.
There are reports that an Air Ambulance had been sighted hovering over the A64 close to the junction with the A1036 and York College.
