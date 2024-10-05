His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Mrs Johanna Ropner, officially appointed the 2024 Lord-Lieutenant Cadets of North Yorkshire at Worsley Barracks on October 3.

The event in Fulford Road also saw awards made to individuals ‘for their exceptional commitment to services in the cadet and reserve forces.'

The evening’s host was the Reserve Forces and Cadet Association (RFCA) for Yorkshire and the Humber.

The Lord-Lieutenant’s Award recognises cadets, cadet adult volunteers, reservists and military civilian support staff for their extraordinary efforts and supplements honours bestowed by the King in the New Year and Birthday Honours lists.

The award is the highest honour a cadet can achieve.

His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant with all attending award recipients (Image: David Lindsay) Leading Cadet Sonny Hague said: “Representing Scarborough Sea Cadets as Lord-Lieutenant Cadet of North Yorkshire is a huge honour for me.

“This is an amazing opportunity to showcase Scarborough Sea Cadets and make my family and the town of Scarborough proud.”

The Lord-Lieutenant said: “It is always an honour to present His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant Awards to those North Yorkshire RFCA Volunteers who have made such an impact through outstanding service in their communities with significant contributions to the Reserves and Cadet Forces.

"They have all demonstrated extraordinary commitment and an unwavering dedication to duty. My congratulations to each and every one.”

Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadets duties can range from royal visits to services such as Remembrance Day.