A YORK teenager who runs a rare trainer sourcing and re-selling business with international clients has launched an in-house clothing line.
Dimitri Georgiou, 19, from Badger Hill said it was about four years ago when he was sat in a park in Osbaldwick with best friend Mike Philippou, 20, and set about how they could do our own clothing brand.
Dimitri said: “It was always our dream, so we thought we should just go for it.
“We will be selling tracksuits and t-shirts at first.
“Me and Mike came up with ideas and sketched them out.
“Friends have told us what they like and they don’t like and we’re very grateful for their help in bringing it to life.”
Dimitri said Levendi means 'good looking' in Greek.
A brand slogan is 'TIB' - which stands for ‘This is Brotherhood’.
Dimitri said that the business hopes to bring out products under a ‘This is Sisterhood’ banner at a later date.
