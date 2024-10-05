Dimitri Georgiou, 19, from Badger Hill said it was about four years ago when he was sat in a park in Osbaldwick with best friend Mike Philippou, 20, and set about how they could do our own clothing brand.

Levendi's original clothing features a 'This is Brotherhood' slogan (Image: Supplied) Dimitri said: “It was always our dream, so we thought we should just go for it.

“We will be selling tracksuits and t-shirts at first.

“Me and Mike came up with ideas and sketched them out.

“Friends have told us what they like and they don’t like and we’re very grateful for their help in bringing it to life.”

Tracksuits and t-shirts kick off the collection (Image: Supplied) All clothes will be sold through a website, https://levenditib.com/

Dimitri said Levendi means 'good looking' in Greek.

A brand slogan is 'TIB' - which stands for ‘This is Brotherhood’.

Dimitri said that the business hopes to bring out products under a ‘This is Sisterhood’ banner at a later date.