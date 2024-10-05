A caravan has been completely destroyed by a fire in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Selby, York and Tadcaster attended the incident in Selby at around 4am this morning (October 5).
A spokesperson for the service said: “The caravan was 100 per cent fire damaged, the fire also caused damage to a nearby telegraph pole and fence."
They added that the cause of the fire is unknown.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article