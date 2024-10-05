A caravan has been completely destroyed by a fire in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Selby, York and Tadcaster attended the incident in Selby at around 4am this morning (October 5).

A spokesperson for the service said: “The caravan was 100 per cent fire damaged, the fire also caused damage to a nearby telegraph pole and fence."

They added that the cause of the fire is unknown.