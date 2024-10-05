A chimney has been on fire in a North Yorkshire seaside village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Lythe and Whitby attended reports of smoke issuing into an attic in Staithes at around 10pm last night (October 4).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “On arrival this was found to have been caused by a chimney fire.
“Crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the property.”
