The proposals also include a helpline, activities for people with dementia and their carers and support for them and their families.

A City of York Council report on the plans stated the Dementia Community Model would focus on prevention, early intervention and increasing independence to avoid people needing more costly support.

It comes as the council has estimated that almost 1,000 more people will have dementia in York by 2030 compared to the start of the decade.

Council estimates forecast that there will be 3,860 people living with dementia in 2030 and 4,291 by 2040, the latter up by 47 per cent on 2020’s 2,927 total.

The number of people needing care in York is also forecast to grow from the 11,380 recorded in 2020 to 15,207 by 2040.

The amount of people providing unpaid care in York is set to reach 6,592 by 2040, an increase of 25 per cent on the 5,271 who were in 2020.

Those estimates are based on a predicted population growth of around 35,000 between 2023 and 2033, around 13,800 of which are expected to be aged 65 and over.

A report to the council’s Executive stated the amount of people with long-term health conditions is increasing in York, with their health and care needs set to become more complex.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The service would also aim to tackle loneliness which leads to mortality rates similar to those associated with drinking and smoking, according to a Local Government Association (LGA) study.

Plans for the service include pre and post diagnostic support for cognitive impairment and dementia for sufferers and their families and carers.

They also include a helpline, cafés which would put on activities for people with the illness and day clubs which would give carers a respite break.

Activities would also be put on for people with dementia and their carers to do together, such as singing for the brain.

Dementia Support Advisers which are currently funded by the council would also form part of the service and Memory Support Advisers would also be included.

Brain Health Cafés providing weekly drop-in sessions for those concerned about memory loss and confusion to get help from staff and volunteers are also proposed.

Trainers would also run sessions in communities to help people become more dementia-aware.

The Model would be commissioned by the local NHS Integrated Care Board (ICB) and cost a total of £379,000-a-year, almost £1.9 million for the five years proposed for its contract.

The council would put £140,000-a-year towards the service if its Executive approves the proposals on Thursday, October 10.

The council’s report stated the proposals would allow limited funding to be used for a more targeted approach to helping people with dementia.

The report stated: “All health and care services will be put under increasing pressure with an increased and ageing population.

“The impact of no services and the anxiety caused to people using these services and family carers reliant on the respite provided should not be underestimated.”