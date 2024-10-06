Data for the 2023-4 academic year showed 25 per cent of York secondary pupils were persistently absent from school, along with 12.7 per cent of those attending primary schools.

A City of York Council report stated the number of fines issued for unauthorised absences also increased, particularly to parents who took their children out of school for holidays during term time.

Council school inclusion lead Dan Bodey said there had been a particular uptick in absences among children receiving free school meals and those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Mr Bodey said there was a growing gap between children receiving free school meals, those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and other pupils.

It comes as Mr Bodey also told councillors school absences continued to pose a challenge in York and across the country.

Figures showed York’s persistent absence rate, missing a 10th of school time or more, for secondary pupils, 25 per cent, was also down slightly compared to 25.1 per cent in 2022-3.

It was also lower than the 26.8 per cent during the 2021-2 academic year, at the tail end of the coronavirus pandemic.

The York figures compare to a national average of 27.8 per cent for 2022-3 the latest year with data available.

But the persistent absence rate among York children receiving free school meals in 2023-4 was more than half, 52.8 per cent, up from 52 per cent the previous academic year.

The percentages were higher than the national average of 46.4 per cent in 2022-3.

The figures for SEND children in 2023-4 were 48.6 per cent of those with an education, health and care plan (EHCP) and 44.4 per cent of those receiving support.

The 12.7 per cent persistent absence rate among York primary school pupils in 2023-4 was up from 12 per cent in the previous academic year.

Cllr Bob Webb

York’s figures compare to a national average of 17 per cent in 2022-3.

The number of York primary school pupils receiving free school meals who missed at least a 10th of class time was 33.2 per cent in 2023-4.

It was up from 29.2 per cent the previous year when the national average was 30.5 per cent.

About a third of SEND primary school children with EHCPs were persistently absent from school in 2023-4.

It was higher than the 29.1 per cent recorded in the previous year when the national average was 33 per cent.

The equivalent figures for York SEND primary school pupils receiving support was 24.2 per cent in 2023-4 and 20.7 per cent in 2022-3.

The national average for that cohort in 2022-3 was 25.4 per cent.

The council’s Children, Culture and Communities Scrutiny Committee heard efforts were being made to improve attendance but difficulties facing SEND children in particular were recognised.

Councillors also heard work was being done to try and improve schools for SEND pupils, including by making them better environments for neuro-divergent children.

School inclusion lead Mr Bodey told councillors the figures came amid a challenging situation for attendance nationally.

He added that although York was doing better compared to national trends, the figures for vulnerable children were a concern.

“The absence gap between the most vulnerable children and others has increased further, we know that the cost of living is a barrier to attendance.”

Children Education spokesperson Cllr Bob Webb said a broader approach to tackling poverty was needed to help remove the barriers to attendance for some children.

Disability rights activist Flick Williams told councillors it was unfair to judge SEND pupils by their attendance given many would have to be absent for health reasons.

Ms Williams said: “Prizes for 100 per cent attendance damages children who are unable to achieve it and it leads to depression as adults.”