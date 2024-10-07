Liv Quigley has released 'Own Way Home', as she continues to work towards her first album.

The local singer, who can often be seen busking in York city centre, recently told The Press of her music journey, which has been done alongside the learning disability support charity United Response.

The Press reported on Liv and Andy's relationship, her job coach at United Response.

Speaking on the release of her latest song, Liv said: "I think it could have many different meanings, I’ve kind of written it about finding where home is for me.

Liv performing in York (Image: Supplied)

"I started writing it last month, I only released it last Friday."

Liv said that performing, which she previously said was out of her comfort zone, continues to go "really well".

"I performed for the whole of United Response in Chesterfield. It was nerve-wracking but I enjoyed it," she added.

"I’m hoping to give busking another go some time soon.

"For any newcomers like me, just don’t ever give up, take it step by step and it’ll get better as you go."

'Own Way Home' can be found on all typical music streaming platforms.