All trainees will take part in BHP’s training programme, which is run across each of BHP’s five offices, and all its service lines, in Yorkshire and North Derbyshire.

The programme provides an opportunity for those looking to break into the finance industry to gain hands-on experience while studying for their professional qualifications. Over 200 people have taken part in the past five years.

This year’s programme included a two-week induction, where the entire cohort came together with past trainees and team members from all five of BHP’s offices to share experiences and learnings.

Karen Arch, chief people officer, said: “At BHP, we’re passionate about nurturing and developing the skills of young professionals looking to break through and leave their mark on the finance industry.

“One of the core values at BHP is about having a positive impact, whether that be on our clients, the communities in which we work or the lives of people who work here.

"Our trainee programme is key to this as not only through each intake do we help create the next generation of advisors, we also ensure that our clients and our own business are able thrive - not just today, but long into the future.”

“Being certified as a Great Place to Work® we pride ourselves on being a supportive workplace that always keeps the wellbeing and future success of our people at the forefront of our business.”