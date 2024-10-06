Claire Marsden, formerly of Fulford School and Naburn Primary School, is set to play her French Horn with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

Her performance will be broadcast on Radio 3, on October 15.

In 2014, Claire was taken by her teacher at Naburn Primary to see 'BBC Ten Pieces'. Her parents said she then came home determined to learn the French Horn.

Claire Marsden (Image: Supplied)

Claire is now the principal French Horn of the National Youth Orchestra, and has already played at BBC Proms twice. She's recently appeared in the BBC Young Musician of the Year competition.

She will play the same piece that inspired her on her trip in 2014, as part of the ten year celebration of the performance.

Her performance with the Philharmonic will be in the Aviva Studios, Manchester, on October 9.