Two defendants from Ryedale appeared before Scarborough Magistrates Court.

Kingsley Daffern, 32, of Vine Street, Norton, pleaded guilty to drink driving at a caravan park in Seamer. He was banned from driving for 38 months, fined £529 and ordered to pay £400 prosecution costs and a £212 statutory surcharge.

Martin Roberts, 39, of Princess Court, Princess Street, Malton, pleaded guilty to burgling Marks & Spencer in Scarborough and stealing £1,445 of clothes, handling handbags worth £479 stolen from TK Maxx, assault of a police emergency worker and failure to attend court.

He was given a 12-month community order with six months’ alcohol treatment, 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs.

Two defendants appeared before York Magistrates Court.

Stephen Swinerton, 49, of Lytton Court, Lytton Street, Middlesbrough, was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to steal items worth £201 from Home Bargains in Clifton Moor.

Paul Lowes, 39, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, pleaded guilty to making indecent or offensive communications and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

He was given a two-year community order with six months’ drug treatment, banned from a Tang Hall street for two years, ordered to do two rehabilitation programmes totalling 49 days and 30 days’ rehabilitative activities. He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.