Gloots Face and Body Therapies is owned by Jacqueline Brown and the proprietor said it ‘continues to grow rapidly’ after a premises move brought about by the lockdown events of 2020 onwards.

The business has been selected in the top 10 by readers of The York Press as a contender in our Best Beauty Salon competition.

Gloots owner Jacqueline Brown (right), with Kayleigh Bradley (Image: Supplied) Readers can vote for the Best Beauty Salon 2024 by picking up a copy of The Press newspaper until Saturday, October 12, with the winner set to be announced in the week commencing October 21.

Jacqueline Brown said: “I had a salon in the city centre to begin with but when Covid hit I had to think about how to save my business, so we converted our detached garage in Haxby into a therapy room.

“Thankfully my business has recovered and regrown into one that is consistently successful.

“We were super-excited and over the moon when we received the announcement of the top 10 nomination.”

Inside the therapy room (Image: Supplied) Gloots has been operating for 15 years, she said, following on from Jacqueline’s graduation from university after attaining two degrees and level three beauty therapy.

In that time, she also worked with the brand Dermalogica as a skin expert and is an authorised stockist of its products.

Jacqueline had an inspired answer for anyone interested to know where the name of the business came from.

Jacqueline Brown is the salon owner and beauty therapist (Image: Supplied) She said: “The reason why I called my business Gloots is simply the reason why you are asking.

“It’s intriguing, people ask me all the time 'why Gloots?' and I say ‘because you are more likely to remember my business now that we have talked about it!’

“I just made my business name up myself - it’s a twist on gluteus maximus the largest and most powerful muscle in the body."

Gloots Face and Body Therapies has recently taken on Kayleigh Bradley at the ‘ever-growing’ salon.

Jacqueline said: “She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience, having worked in local beauty salons for 16 years and is level three qualified in beauty therapy.

“She’s fully-booked most weeks performing CACI face lifts and bespoke massage treatments.

“We are still a small beauty salon in Haxby with our lovely loyal clients who have been coming to us for treatments for years and even recommending us to their family and friends.

“We are always in demand and a victim of our own success really.”

Jacqueline said the nicest thing about owning a salon was ‘the design freedom - from the very beginning we could choose and have the creative control over the look and feel of the salon.’