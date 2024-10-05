Sampson, co-founder, and owner of the BCA (Business Coaching Academy) and long term collaborator with scarlettabbott, brings with him his business, the Business Coaching Academy, which will be integrated into scarlettabbott’s employee experience and communications services.

Charlie said: “To be joining the Board of Scarlett Abbott and working with such incredible talent is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“My great passion is helping organisations develop extraordinary leadership cultures, because leaders are both the fire starters and custodians for better worlds of work.

"So together we are now on a mission to build a truly exceptional, world beating, leadership development consultancy. ”

Rowan Manning, CEO, scarlettabbot, said: “Charlie is best in class at what he does, understanding how to build and develop the very best leadership skills to ensure that modern organisations can thrive and grow.

"As we accelerate into the next phase of growth for scarlettabbott, I’m really excited about what Charlie and the BCA bring to our unique end-to-end employee experience consultancy.”

Specialising in the art of leadership, coaching and building high performance teams, the BCA delivers numerous workshops, accredited coaching programs and both one2one and team coaching, working with some of the UK’s most successful organisations.

BCA was founded in 2012 by Charlie and Dean Williams, who has now stepped away from the business.