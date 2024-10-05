Damien Moore, 37, of Chesney Fields, Acomb, denied assaulting a man in Lowther Street, but was convicted at trial.

He pleaded guilty to stealing a mobile phone from a woman on a city centre cycle track. He was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Jonathan Paylor, 45, of Vernon Close, Bishopthorpe, pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing alcohol worth £132 from the Co-op in Stonebow, York, one of stealing £111 from the same shop on a third occasion, 13 bottles of vodka from Sainsbury’s in Wakefield and failure to attend court.

He was given a 12-month community order with six months’ alcohol rehabilitation treatment and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay £375 compensation to the Co-op.

Stephen Wainwright, 43, of no fixed address, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to three charges of stealing from the Co-op store in Flaxley Road, Selby, three of breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering the Co-op store and one of stealing meat from Sainsbury’s in Abbey Walk, Selby.

Ian White, 43, of The Maltings, Malton, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order and was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay £100 prosecution costs and a £154 statutory surcharge.