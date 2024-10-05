Matthew Cooper, Izzy Thompson and Tom Lalley are aiming for the top spot in this year’s WorldSkills UK Accounting Technician Competition after battling through tough regional heats.

The trio will be one of just six teams in the two-day national final at Oldham College on November 20 and 21.

They are based in Azets UK’s York office in Monks Cross Drive where they have all just become Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) qualified.

RECOMMENDED READING:

WorldSkills UK holds the competition to help young people grow personally and professionally by developing their technical and employability skills.

Erin Knapp, an Azets UK senior manager who mentors the team, said: “Congratulations to Matthew, Izzy and Tom. It is a tremendous achievement to become one of just a handful of teams from across the whole country to reach the national final.

“Their success is richly deserved recognition for all of the time, commitment and hard work they have put into the competition as well as into their career development at Azets.”

Russell Turner, Azets UK regional managing director for Yorkshire, said: “Matthew, Izzy and Tom represent the many talented and dedicated trainees at Azets where we believe that supporting and developing the next generation is crucial for the future of our business and the success of our clients.

“Everyone at the firm is firmly behind them and wishes them the very best of luck for the final in November.”

The gruelling regional heats included an exam, which the team passed with flying colours at 90%, and then the national qualifiers when they had to prepare a case study and present their findings to a panel of judges.

Judges said that they were technically excellent, applied their knowledge well and delivered a confident and polished performance.

Azets has recruited 333 new graduates and school leavers across its UK business in the past 12 months, with 201 joining in the autumn, including 35 in Yorkshire.

Its graduate route is a three or four-year programme where students study toward their chartered accountancy qualification (ACA, ACCA, CTA or ICAS).

The school leaver route is a six-year programme which includes two apprenticeship programmes leading to the student becoming Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) qualified and then moving onto their chartered accountancy qualification (ACA, ACCA, CTA or ICAS).

Azets employs a total of 335 people in Yorkshire in three offices. They are in Leeds, Bradford and York. It has 137 staff in its York office.

WorldSkills UK is a partnership between education, industry and government to make the UK a skills economy.