Royal Pilgrim Communications was highly commended in the Consultancy of the Year category at the recent glittering ceremony at New Dock Hall in Leeds.

The business has offices in York and Leeds and works exclusively in the built environment sector, managing communications, engagement and PR on large developments and corporate clients.

Its current York projects include large housing schemes in Haxby, Clifton Moor and Huntington, the newly approved Lidl store at Monks Cross, the redevelopment of the Foss Bank Sainsbury’s site and Northern House on Rougier street.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The firm also works across the UK for leading property and development clients.

Ben Pilgrim, Co-founder of Royal Pilgrim said: “It’s testament to the hard work of the whole team that we were recognised as one of the top consultancies in Yorkshire.”

“We are proud to work on some of the biggest and best development projects across the County and beyond.”

Leading transport planning, infrastructure engineering and flood risk consultancy, Andrew Moseley Associates took first place in the category, with Royal Pilgrim the only other company to be highlight commended in this hard-fought award.