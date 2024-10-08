Bird House Hair and Beauty has been selected in the top 10 by readers of The York Press as a contender in our Best Beauty Salon competition.

Readers can vote for the Best Beauty Salon 2024 by picking up a copy of The Press newspaper until Saturday, October 12, with the winner set to be announced in the week commencing October 21.

An example of the services offered by Bird House Hair and Beauty (Image: Supplied) Co-founder of the Gillygate business Steph Whitaker, who is from South Bank, is the in-house beauty therapist.

She said: “Niki Scarce, Holly Thompson and I set up together, we’d worked together previously and we have Jennifer Bratley here as well.

“It was really good to be nominated after the hair salon won the award.

“We look after a lot of mutual clients and since they won the best hairdresser or barber award we’ve had a lot of new business from that.

“Hopefully another nomination or award will keep the business booming and win us more clients.”

The hair and beauty salon is in Gillygate (Image: Bird House) The salon has been open for nearly a year, said Steph, adding that everything’s been very positive since moving, with all of their clients following the three owners who had all been self-employed but working together previously.

Step said: “In the beauty salon we don’t have any one specialisation, we do everything from micro-needling to gel nail, to lash lifts, to massage – a real mix really.

“What’s a really important part of our jobs is to make people look and feel their best, whether they’re going to a wedding, or a function, or just even day-to-day if they want to feel good about themselves.”

She thought that clients of the beauty salon would say they ‘like the personal relationship that we have.’

The inside of the beauty room at Bird House (Image: Supplied) She said: “Sometimes it doesn’t feel like work, the clients come in and you make them feel good, have a good chat and a catch up.

“People say it’s quite chilled and they feel relaxed about coming in.

“We have set hours but if I need to arrive early or stay late, that’s no problem – we’ll do that.”

Steph said she has her own space within the salon (Image: Supplied)

Steph wanted to say thanks to all the clients for their support over the 17 years she’s been in the industry and also to Niki and Holly who have supported each other and for making the business a success.

In July of this year, readers of The Press voted Bird House Hair and Beauty as the Best Barber or Hairdresser 2024.