Sunnyside Cottage in Robin Hood’s Bay is a finalist for New Business of the Year at the renowned Pet Industry Federation Awards, which will take place on November 7.

This is off the back of the cottage being presented with an award by former TV star Theo Paphitis - just five months after opening its doors to the public.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Owner Rachel Spencer, 48, opened the doors of the two-bedroom cottage in June 2023, aiming to make it the most dog friendly getaway in Yorkshire that hopes to not only welcome but include pets in visitors' stays.

She said: “I wanted to ensure the cottage provides everything our doggy guests need, and I do go a little overboard to make sure they have a holiday to remember.

“There’s welcome packs, a toybox, Dogrobes to dry off after a play on the beach, bowls, a lead station and, unlike many cottages, they’re welcome on the furniture and even in the beds.

“Dogs are part of the family, and guests really appreciate how welcome we make them feel and when I applied, I never imagined I’d make the shortlist.

Rachel with Theo Paphitis (Image: Provided) “The PIF Awards are like the Oscars of the pet industry, and there are some huge companies in our category, so being shortlisted is amazing and it’s lovely to have this recognition.”

The awards are set to take place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Stoke on November 7 at a black-tie gala, with more than 300 pet businesses expected to attend.

Other finalists for New Business of the Year include Yorkshire pet taxi company Pets 2 Places Pontefract and Wakefield, EasyEat feeding bowls, Help! My Dog training, Petlearnia online pet care, Play9 LTD dog toys, The Dog Trainer School, and The Muzzle Movement.

Nigel Baker, chief executive of PIF, said: “The calibre of entries this year was exceptionally high, with some categories being oversubscribed. Every finalist deserves heartfelt congratulations, and we look forward to announcing the winners at the PIF Awards this November.”